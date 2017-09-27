Mellington kept from milestone by ‘Bords’



Categories:

Tags:

ONE of the stars of Wangaratta’s premiership win didn’t kick a goal, win a stack of possessions or take a spectacular grab, but Michael Bordignon’s influence on the game cannot be understated.

Given the role of negating the influence of Josh Mellington, Bordignon passed the test with flying colours, limiting the Albury spearhead to just three goals.

As a sidenote, that left Mellington stranded on a season tally of 99.

Bordignon got the job done playing from behind, relying on his speed and refusing to get drawn into a one-on-one tussle.

“It was a little goal of mine – I didn’t want him to kick his hundredth on me,” Bordignon said.

“So I was pretty glad to keep him to three in the end.

“He has probably got 10kg on me and last time we played them we tried at the start to play it as a one-on-one contest, but it wasn’t working.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...