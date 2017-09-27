McCurdy is calling for law reform

Parliament told two tragic Wangaratta murders add weight to need for change



Categories:

Tags:

VIOLENT crimes in the North East have demonstrated the need for tougher parole laws, according to Tim McCurdy (MLA, Ovens Valley), who debated the Serious Sex Offenders legislation in State Parliament last week.

“Certainly, changes need to be made,” Mr McCurdy told the Wangaratta Chronicle.

“With offenders such as Bowe Maddigan and Michael Cardamone, I don’t think you can get better examples than what we’ve seen in the North East.”

Mildura man, Bowe Maddigan, 30, had been released from prison just three weeks before he sexually assaulted and murdered Wangaratta school girl, Zoe Buttigieg, aged 11, in her Inchbold Street home in October 2015.

Maddigan had been serving a sentence for breaching parole and had prior convictions for violence before murdering Zoe, for which he was sentenced to life in prison with a non-parole period of 28 years in December last year.

Michael Cardamone, 50, was on parole for raping a 15-year-old girl in Myrtleford in 2005 when he tortured and murdered his Whorouly next-door neighbour, Karen Chetcuti, in January last year.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...