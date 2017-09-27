A hard earned tag for star back ‘VB’



YOU must be having some sort of influence on the game if the newly crowned Morris Medallist comes to tag you.

That is what happened to Dylan Van Berlo during Saturday’s grand final, as Chris Hyde was sent to curb the marking machine’s impact.

With 12 marks to his name, eight of which were intercepts, Van Berlo’s role was crucial to Wangaratta’s success.

Van Berlo started the game on fire, reeling off four marks in the first quarter alone, cutting off any stray kicks from Albury’s midfielders.

Hyde came after Van Berlo hard, but with the help of his fellow backmen he was able to get on with the job and lead the Magpies to victory.

“‘VB’ was outstanding,” Magpies coach Dean Stone said.

