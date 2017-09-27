Cattle dog trials will return

Competitors from across the country gathered at Forge’s Farm on Saturday



EVERY dog has its day and Saturday was an action packed day for many keen working dogs.

Forge’s Farm cattle dog trial kicked off early in the morning last Saturday to allow a large number of entrants to participate in more than 70 runs.

People from far and wide flocked to Forge’s Farm on Wangaratta Whitfield Road in Oxley to compete in the family-friendly event, including Queenslander contract musterers and South Australian farm managers.

Each competitor had six minutes to navigate the three head of cattle around the obstacles assigned for each event with their working dog.

Cattle were ushered into and out of the arena by people on horseback to ensure the event ran smoothly, with more than 200 weaner cattle bred on the farm used.

Money, dog food and dog collars were among the prizes awarded to the most talented in each category.

