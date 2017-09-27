Ben flying high



IT has been a big year for Ben Speight.

The former North Melbourne midfielder had played in just one grand final before Saturday’s Ovens and Murray decider but that was at under 14s level.

Now 27, the classy midfielder-cum-forward has broken through for his first taste of premiership success and he couldn’t be prouder.

“In under 14s we got pumped by 14 goals or something like that so to play in another grand final on Saturday and win was awesome,” Speight said.

“There were two or three preliminary finals in the VFL (with Werribee).

“In one of those years we knew if we had have made it we would have been a good chance, but it wasn’t to be.

