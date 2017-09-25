Timing perfect as jet-setting Josh joins family legacy



Categories:

Tags:

HE was one of the big stories of the Ovens and Murray finals series, and Josh Porter’s tale could not have been scripted better in the end.

After jetting off to the United States in mid-July for a semester of university, logic suggested that Porter’s football season was over.

But a 10-day window of opportunity arose that just happened to perfectly coincide with the O&M’s last two finals, and Porter seized it.

He arrived back in Australia the day before lining up against Yarrawonga in the preliminary final and ended up playing a match-winning role, booting two late goals to see the Magpies sneak home.

Porter was once more a massive factor in Wangaratta’s grand final success, with his contested marking a highlight.

And while he was heading back to Melbourne early yesterday morning to be back on a plane at 10am, Porter was still looking forward to some celebrations on Saturday night.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...