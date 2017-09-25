School celebrates roundabout relief



Categories:

Tags:

STUDENTS are safer thanks to the installation of a roundabout and new bus and crossing areas, much to the relief of Oxley Primary School principal Jeremy Campbell.

The $2 million roundabout in Oxley at the Wangaratta Whitfield Road and Snow Road intersection was officially opened in a ceremony at the school last Friday.

The school’s new car park, safer school crossing and bus area jointly funded by VicRoads and the Rural City of Wangaratta were also officially opened during the event.

The local community had campaigned for a roundabout to be placed in the intersection after three crashes occurred in five years, including a devastating double fatality in January 2012.

Funding for the project was announced on Monday, November 10 in 2014 through the Traffic Accident Commission financed Safer Road Infrastructure Program.

Mr Campbell said the news of the roundabout was a relief to him as it meant students and community members would be safer.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...