Porters’ fairytale finish

AFTER three premierships and over 260 games each, Wangaratta Magpies’ Porter brothers have finished their sterling careers in the best fashion possible.

Daine Porter announced his retirement in July, while older brother Judd told teammates that he would also be hanging up the boots following the breakthrough grand final win on Saturday.

It has been a whirlwind year for the brothers, playing their 250th games together against Corowa in round seven, celebrating the 10 year reunion for the 2007 premiership and now capping off their careers with a third premiership.

The brothers will also finish just shy of Brett Keir’s games record for Wangaratta (265 senior games) with Daine playing 264 matches and Judd suiting up 263 times for the black and white.

“We believed we could (win the flag), so it doesn’t come as a surprise but now that we have done, yeah I am pretty chuffed,” Judd said.

“I don’t think I did too much during the game, it was just good to be a part of it.

