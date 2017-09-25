A Magpie legend is born



IT was the stuff of legend, and a performance that is likely to see Michael Newton being shouted drinks for the rest of his life.

He is commonly known as ‘Juice’, but Newton may have earned himself a new nickname after leading Wangaratta to the Ovens and Murray premiership with an incredible eight-goal haul in Saturday’s grand final.

While ‘GOAT’ is sure to be popular, something along the lines of ‘Phoenix’ or ‘Lazarus’ may be more fitting after the mercurial forward came back from what seemed a season-ending injury to dominate Albury’s defence in the 21-point victory.

Newton came into the match with just half a game of football under his belt in the previous eight weeks after initially tearing his hamstring on July 29, leaving significant doubt over whether he would even line up in the grand final.

And while he ended up tearing the hamstring again late in the match, he had already booted his eight goals – and hit the post twice – by that point, leading his side to victory and earning the Did Simpson Medal as the best player on the ground.

“I was pretty confident with the preparation I’d done,” Newton said.

