Jeremy is a finalist for state apprentice award

A LOCAL fitter and machinist is a finalist in the Victorian Apprentice of the Year Awards.

Jeremy Connell, who works at Wangaratta Engineering in Gibson Street, is now fully qualified after completing his Certificate III in Engineering, Mechanical Trade at GOTAFE in Wangaratta.

He has worked at Wangaratta Engineering for six years commencing as a work experience student before becoming a school based apprentice and then graduating to full-time employment.

“They are great people,” Jeremy said of his workplace.

“Heath Floyd (manager) and Chris Bilby (owner) gave me the opportunity to do the school based apprenticeship then offered me a job at the end of year 11.

“But I wanted to do year 12 and they held the position for me.”

He said everyone at Wangaratta Engineering was team orientated and he received constant guidance from each of his workmates.

“I also want to thank my teachers at GOTAFE and, of course, my parents for their support and my partner Tegan Carmody.”

