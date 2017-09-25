Giant killers



Categories:

Tags:

THE monkey is off their back, the juggernaut has finally been vanquished, and the Wangaratta Magpies are the 2017 Ovens and Murray premiers.

A blistering opening quarter onslaught and an incredible eight-goal performance from Michael Newton were the catalysts for Wangaratta’s 21-point victory over Albury on Saturday – the Magpies’ first win over the Tigers in nine years.

They got the ball rolling early as Newton latched onto a penetrating pass from Daniel Boyle four minutes into the opening quarter.

He went back and calmly drilled the shot from 45m out to get the Magpies on the board first.

Josh Mellington soon answered for Albury, but on the next deep entry Newton created a contest and deftly got the ball down to Matt Kelly, who made no mistake from inside the goal square.

Kelly added a second major two minutes later when he capitalised on a down-the-ground free kick after Nick Richards was hit late, and Wangaratta was up and running with an 11-point lead.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...