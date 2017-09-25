Able to walk free with a ‘measure of mercy’

141 days in custody sufficient penalty for first time offender who pleaded guilty, and suffers “significant depression” and dementia



MARIA Cardamone walked free on Friday after spending less than five months behind bars for her role in attempting to pervert the course of justice by conspiring to kill a key witness in the murder case against her son, Michael Cardamone.

The Wangaratta woman, 78, appeared in custody at Wangaratta County Court on Friday, where Judge Gerard Mullaly ruled that her 141 days spent behind bars served as sufficient punishment for attempting to arrange a ‘hit man’ to kill a crown witness in her son’s murder case.

Judge Mullaly said shortly after Michael Cardamone, 50, was charged with the murder of Whorouly woman, Karen Chetcuti, 49, Mrs Cardamone “came to the blinded view that (her son) was being falsely implicated”.

The court heard Mrs Cardamone and her son shared a number of coded telephone calls while he was in custody awaiting trial, which revealed that she was asked to withdraw $9000 and arrange for it to be collected.

Mrs Cardamone handed over a Harvey Norman shopping bag containing $9000 to an undercover police officer at a location in Reservoir on March 23.

Judge Mullaly accepted the prosecution’s submission that Mrs Cardamone knew the funds were going towards an effort to prevent Myrtleford man, Edward George, from giving evidence against her son, however, she did not know that the plan was to murder Mr George.

He also said that Mrs Cardamone did not know the details of the planned murder, which included staging it as a suicide and forcing Mr George to write a false confession to the murder of Ms Chetcuti.

The court heard that Mrs Cardamone’s “prodigious work ethic” over many decades of farming and catering in Myrtleford was viewed favourably by the court.

