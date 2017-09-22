Second cup within reach



A SECOND straight premiership is just one hour of netball away for Wangaratta’s under 16s.

Six Magpies players will be out to taste September success for the second consecutive year when they take on Yarrawonga at Lavington Sports Ground tomorrow.

Gabby Wales, Ella Henry, Amelia Reilly, Jade Elliott, Olivia Richards and Ebony Nugent were all a part of last year’s success, and will be looking to lead their younger teammates to glory.

But that isn’t the focus of the team according to coach Lou Byrne.

“I think it is great that those six girls got the experience of winning a grand final, but the focus this year is about this season and what we can achieve as a group,” Byrne said.

“This year, it is our year, we want it, regardless of what happened last year.

