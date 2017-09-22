Lions looking for new lead



WHOROULY is on the lookout for the next Nigel Robinson or Harry Moran to lead the club’s climb back up the Ovens and King ladder.

Wayne Millis has elected to step down from the helm in order to aid the club’s progress, and said a playing coach who was able to help bolster the Lions’ ranks would be the ideal candidate for the position.

“A lot of coaches step down and say it is due to family commitments or being busy with work, and I have those,” Millis said.

“But that’s not why I’m doing it – for me it is all about what is best for the club.

“We need to attract more players and I don’t think I’m the right guy to do that, given I’ve been here for 20 years.

“I will stick around and help out in any way that I can though.

