INLAND BOOST

A PLANNED Inland Rail project set to create a freight link between Melbourne and Brisbane will include the North East on its route.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester yesterday released the full preferred route for the $8.4 billion project, with Albury-Wodonga confirmed as a stop.

The decision came despite a push from the Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party to have the route pass through Narrandera instead of Albury-Wodonga on its way from Melbourne to Brisbane.

The Tottenham to Albury (T2A) section is planned along 305km of existing rail corridor from Melbourne’s west to the Victoria-NSW border.

It will involve changes to existing structures along the rail line to enable the operation of double-stacked 1800m trains.

According to the Australian Rail Track Corp’s (ARTC) Inland Rail website, the project will take in works including track diversion at Wangaratta, with an expected “modification to eight structures”.

