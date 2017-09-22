Grand final day a family affair



THERE may be a battle for restful sleep in the Richards household tonight.

With three siblings raring to take part in Ovens and Murray Football Netball League grand finals for the Wangaratta Magpies tomorrow, and parents Rob and Jane no doubt harbouring nerves and excitement, adrenalin levels will be running high.

Olivia Richards will kick off the action for the family, when she takes to the court in the ’Pies’ under 16 grand final clash with Yarrawonga, while brothers Nick and Joe (the latter fresh from his O&M Rising Star win on Monday) will line up against Albury in the afternoon’s senior football final.

All three have black and white running through their veins; dad Rob is a former Magpies player who has coached both the senior and thirds teams, and grandfather Len was the club’s best and fairest winner in its 1961 premiership year.

“That tradition and history is terrific,” Rob said.

“Wangaratta is a great place to play sport, whether it’s footy or netball or anything else.

