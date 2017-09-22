Crowd on our side



WANGARATTA will be spurred on by the support not only of the Magpies faithful, but of most Ovens and Murray fans when it hits the turf at Lavington for tomorrow’s grand final.

With Albury entering a ninth straight grand final and looking to add a seventh premiership cup to its staggering haul since 2009, Wangaratta forward Michael Newton believes the Magpies will have the overwhelming majority of neutral fans in their corner.

“I feel like we have got the whole competition, outside of Albury fans, on our side,” Newton said.

“We will definitely feed off that support and use it to our advantage.

“We have earned it over the past 12 months with our performances – no one would have picked us to be in the grand final at the start of the year.

“So we deserve that respect and it is something that we want to make the most of.”

