Council divided on plans

Gardens’ angle parking to go, reducing car parks, in $1.4m makeover of Ovens St



A FINAL effort by Councillor Harvey Benton to save the 45-degree angle parking in Ovens Street adjoining King George V Memorial Gardens failed at Tuesday night’s monthly council meeting.

Cr Benton’s amendment of the revised $1.4 million concept design of Ovens Street and King George V Memorial Gardens to retain angle car parks and for council to provide community feedback and to consult with emergency services authorities prior to the implementation of any changes was narrowly defeated in a vote, 4-3.

Instead, Rural City of Wangaratta councillors voted to install parallel car parks and a median strip at the expense of 17 angle car parking spaces, despite Cr Benton’s concerns about traffic congestion blocking emergency services vehicles from passing through.

“I have great difficulty with the emergency situation that arises in Wangaratta if we have a blockage in Murphy Street,” Cr Benton said, with the support of councillors David Fuller and Ruth Amery.

“I’ve been in the situation in Murphy Street with an ambulance up your rear end trying to get up on top of the median strip, and someone backing out or getting out of a parallel park.

“That’s my biggest concern.”

