We will be back

WHILE thoroughly disappointed that his side was unable to match it with Glenrowan in Saturday’s Ovens and King grand final, Benalla coach Harry Moran hasn’t lost sight of the bigger picture.

Moran has vowed that the Panthers will return bigger and better next year, strengthened by the experience they have gained.

Moran played the game under duress, with his right wrist taped up due to a fractured scaphoid, suffered two weeks earlier in the Panthers’ win over Tarrawingee.

But he said there were no excuses for Saturday’s 47-point defeat.

“It was an injury that I was able to manage and play with,” Moran said.

“Obviously not ideal, but it didn’t impact my game.

