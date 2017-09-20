Sugary drinks off the menu



WANGARATTA’S public hospital expects to ban the sale of sugary drinks by November 1.

The decision follows Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) recently achieving accreditation under the Healthy Choices Guidelines, which required making changes to the hospital’s café to ensure an increase of healthy food (Green) items and a reduction in unhealthy (Red) items.

These guidelines use the traffic light system where food is classified as Green, Amber or Red. Red drinks are sugar sweetened drinks (soft drinks, iced teas and sports drinks), juices with less than 96 per cent fruit, all juices greater than 300ml, energy drinks, flavoured mineral waters and all milk based drinks greater than 300ml.

This was done with support from the Healthy Eating Advisory Service (HEAS) who supported the food services staff during this process.

“I am confident that our staff and our community will appreciate that a health service such as NHW needs to be setting an example, particularly when the health impacts of diabetes and obesity are growing and impacting so significantly on individuals’ wellbeing, and also on health costs,” NHW chief executive officer Margaret Bennett said yesterday.

“We are now at the stage of following the great example set by a large number of health services in Victoria, and progressing to the removal of all red drinks from sale at NHW by November 1.”

