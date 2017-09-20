Pies ready to become giant killers



WITH the temperature rising, both literally and figuratively, Wangaratta star Josh Porter is confident the Magpies’ young legs can carry them to victory in Saturday’s Ovens and Murray grand final.

Porter, who has been studying at East Carolina University this semester, flew back into Australia last Friday morning to make himself available for Wangaratta’s preliminary final clash with Yarrawonga.

While he hadn’t even trained with a football in two months, Porter didn’t let his teammates down, booting the last two goals of the game to get the Magpies over the line by 11 points.

“I was definitely eager to have an impact and provide a target up forward, especially with Juice (Michael Newton) out,” Porter said.

