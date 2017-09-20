Life bid for our pets



WANGARATTA pet owners could have the option to register their pets for life if resident Hugh Maguire gets his way.

Mr Maguire has launched an online campaign for the Rural City of Wangaratta council to offer pet owners the option to register their cats and dogs for the animal’s lifetime.

The 17 year old created an online petition last week that has attracted more than 90 signatures so far and many messages of support for the idea.

Mr Maguire was inspired by the registration system in Kalgoorlie, where he lived for two years before moving back to Wangaratta.

In Kalgoorlie and other towns across Western Australia, pet owners can opt to register their pets for one year, three years, or their lifetime.

Mr Maguire believes council should develop a similar system so pet owners can have more control over how much they pay for their pet’s registration.

