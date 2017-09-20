Inner city apartment is not going to plan



Categories:

Tags:

A LOCAL developer claims his efforts to create a unique CBD apartment for Wangaratta has been stalled due to issues with council’s building department.

The delays could see work halted for up to eight months while repeated additional requirements to meet building regulations have added thousands of dollars to the cost.

Developer Mick Lloyd said he decided to transform the empty space above the Zambrero restaurant after being approached by a council staff member about six months ago to convert it to an apartment.

“I initially met with a council representative onsite, and looked at possible obstacles in keeping with codes and regulation,” Mr Lloyd said.

“The meet was very positive, with comments of being able to make the balcony larger than I needed and the only possible scenario to come up was the stairwell to be fireproof.

“So I proceeded to give it a go, and paid for a designer to come up with some ideas.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...