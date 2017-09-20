History made for under 11 girls



Categories:

Tags:

WANGARATTA City’s under 11 girls made club history as they played in their first grand final ever.

Unfortunately they came up against an all conquering Albury Hotspurs team and went down 5-1.

With eight first year players in the team this year, making the grand final was a significant achievement for the girls, who have shown great improvement all season.

Nerves got the better of the team in the first half with Hotspurs sneaking in some easy goals.

“It was their first grand final and Albury Hotspurs are a very tactical team and took full advantage of that,” under 11 coach Kristy Mellor said.

“They pushed up and didn’t let the ball out of their attacking end.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...