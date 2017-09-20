Gliding Club of Victoria floats possibility of relocating from Benalla to Wangaratta



AUSTRALIA’S largest gliding club is considering relocating to Wangaratta.

The Gliding Club of Victoria is investigating alternative airfields in the North East following a dramatic increase in rent at its base at Benalla airfields.

Club president John Switala said he reached out to the Rural City of Wangaratta Council a few weeks ago after the cost of running the club at Benalla became too difficult to maintain.

“Over the years we’ve enjoyed very cheap rent, but the Benalla Rural City Council has increased the cost of its airfield by almost 700 per cent since last year,” Mr Switala told the Wangaratta Chronicle yesterday, as he inspected the Wangaratta Airport.

“Their recent decision to increase hangar rates from 75 cents per square metre to $5 per square metre has resulted in a six or seven time rise, and on top of that there’s GST so it just keeps adding up.”

Mr Switala said the Gliding Club of Victoria has been active for 88 years and currently has 180 members.

“We don’t want to increase the cost of our membership for fear of losing members, so we’re looking at other sites that will suit the club long-term,” he said.

