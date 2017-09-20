Encore performance



WANGARATTA Rovers’ Paul Sanderson again stamped his mark on the Ovens and Murray competition last night taking out the Leo Dean Medal for the best and fairest in the thirds competition for the second straight season.

Now 18, the quick midfielder burst out of the blocks polling 12 votes in the first six rounds of the season, including three best afields in rounds four, five and six.

Sanderson’s play then saw him receive the three votes in round 10, 16 and 18 to finish with a total of 26 votes and eight votes ahead of second placed vote getter Lavington’s Adam Martin.

He was also awarded votes in round nine, 11, 15 and 17 to finish the season in dazzling form.

Sanderson was awarded best on ground by the Hawks four times this season including back to back best on grounds in the Rovers’ finals campaign, and named among the top-six players on nine other occasions.

It was a big year for Sanderson who was named captain of the Hawks’ thirds side as well as stepping up to make his senior O&M debut this season.

