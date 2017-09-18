Ready to clean soil



A COMPANY that has proprietary lead remediation techniques in Australia to fix the North Wangaratta contamination problem onsite says it’s ready to start on the job immediately and get the oval ready in time for the 2018 football season.

Council will go to tender on works to remediate lead contamination at the North Wangaratta Recreation Reserve once a report on the site is completed in the coming weeks.

PCM Enviro, based in Euroa, has proposed to remediate the contamination at both the Wangaratta Clay Target Club (WCTC) and the recreation reserve simultaneously.

It has also proposed to build a world class environmentally friendly shooting facility at the WCTC site and has provided details both to council and the WCTC.

However, the WCTC committee is yet to decide whether it endorses the proposed plans.

Company director Craig Mitchell said the redesign for both the recreation reserve and the clay target club would bring both facilities up to the highest standards and attract new members and bigger events.

