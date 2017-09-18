Pies earn flag chance



WANGARATTA has charged into the Ovens and Murray Football League’s senior grand final in thrilling fashion after outlasting a vastly improved Yarrawonga by 11 points at Bunton Park yesterday.

The Magpies looked down and out at various stages of the contest and trailed by 10 points heading into the final stanza, with Mark Whiley, Xavier Leslie and Tyler Bonat dominant in the middle for the Pigeons.

When Yarrawonga scored the first goal of the last quarter the Pigeons appeared headed for a date with Albury on the big stage, in what would have been an almighty turnaround after losing to the Magpies by 76 points in the qualifying final.

But Yarrawonga’s ascendancy, which began in the second term and lasted through to the opening minutes of the fourth, wasn’t enough to get it over the line, with the Magpies kicking the last four goals of the game to get over the line.

Wangaratta’s ability to stay in the contest despite being outplayed was critical, and when the game was up for grabs in the final quarter the Magpies lifted all over the field.

Tom Whittlesea and Josh Porter were outstanding in attack for the Magpies.

