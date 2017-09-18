Ovens St upgrade



A PROPOSED $1.41 million redesign to Wangaratta’s Ovens Street and King George V Gardens will reduce parking spaces to create a more pedestrian friendly area in the CBD.

Parallel parking spaces will replace angle parking, and the footpath will be widened on the gardens side of Ovens Street, while and a central median strip will be built, eliminating about 17 parking spaces in total.

Councillors will decide tomorrow night whether to endorse the revised concept design of the area and allow a detailed design of the project to progress.

The report, which took into account feedback from 60 formal submissions, including 329 public comments, will be tabled also asking for councillor ratification about how community consultation influenced design changes.

Key concept plan features include be a pedestrian priority (zebra) crossing in the centre of Ovens Street and another crossing close to the Rowan/Ovens streets roundabout, with both crossings raised.

The report details that “a change in priority within the CBD from vehicles to pedestrians” will provide a connection from the CBD to the gardens with “a safe crossing point for pedestrians such as families with children to access the park”.

