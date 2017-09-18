Killer contests his sentence



THE former husband of murdered Whorouly woman Karen Chetcuti said he is disappointed her killer Michael Cardamone has appealed his prison sentence of life without parole.

The Supreme Court of Victoria confirmed the appeal was lodged last week on the grounds that the decision to deny Cardamone a non-parole period was “manifestly excessive”.

An appeal date has not been set.

Tony Chetcuti, of Wangaratta, said he was “disappointed” the convicted murderer had appealed his sentence of life in prison without parole.

“We thought we could put it all behind us,” he told the Wangaratta Chronicle on Friday.

“I mean, he’s given us a life sentence, and that’s never going to go away.

