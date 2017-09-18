Hospital getting solar powered



A HUGE solar system, potentially generating 100 kilowatts of power, will be installed at Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) by the end of 2017/18.

The proposed 500-panel system will be part of the State Government’s $26 million Greener Government Buildings program.

Plans are for it to go on the roof above the maternity and critical care wards and it will be a part of the surgical ward, by June next year.

It’s a system that will cost $100,000 and the pay-back period would be four to five years.

The upgrades to Victorian hospitals are estimated to save more than $70 million over the life of the investments, and cut greenhouse gas emissions by more than 20,000 tonnes each year.

Greg Ellis, manager of facilities and engineering at NHW, said the hospital’s electricity use was more than the 100kw and more energy is used in summer than winter due to the high cost of air conditioning.

