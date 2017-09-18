Greatest of all



GLENROWAN can rightfully stake its claim as Ovens and King football’s greatest ever team, having done what no other club has managed in the league’s 115-year history.

The Kelly Tigers took their place on the premiership dais for the fourth successive year on Saturday afternoon, surpassing the achievements of Greta (1965-67), Beechworth (1912-14 and 1937-39) and Moyhu (1909-11) as the league’s triple premiers.

The Tigers earned their place with a comprehensive 47-point victory over Benalla All Blacks, crushing the spirit of their opponents with a dominant first half.

With a strong wind blowing towards the river end, the opening quarter was always going to be telling.

Kicking with the breeze the Panthers needed to hit the scoreboard hard early if they were going to be any chance of causing the upset.

Benalla came out strong, with Chris Lockhart, Al Jacka, Sam Newton and Harry Moran all having an impact.

