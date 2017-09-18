Devils fall on big stage



Categories:

Tags:

ALBURY Wodonga Football Association season drew to a close yesterday and for the four Wangaratta City FC teams in the grand final it was the biggest stage of the year.

Unfortunately, no Devils sides won on the day.

In the under 11 girls, the Hotspurs came out firing and booted home five goals in the first half with the Devils managing just the one.

The teams fought out a scoreless second half but the game was over before halftime.

In the under 11 boys, it was a thriller for 90 minutes as the Devils took on Myrtleford Savoy for a third straight scoreless draw.

The Devils went down in a penalty shootout.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...