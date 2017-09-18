Blues win extra time thriller



AFTER four quarters of frenzied action Greta and King Valley could still not be split, but 14 minutes of determined work from the Blues saw them push ahead to win by two goals.

With two blocks of seven minutes in extra time to follow the 32-all score line at full time, the Ovens and King A grade was extended after a cracking hour of fast paced action.

For the game to go to extra time was special in itself with the Blues trailing King Valley by eight goals at halftime and a three-peat of Roo premierships looked a certainty.

The Blues were getting their shots to fall but the Roos just tightened up defensively and limited their chances.

Greta registered 18 shots for 14 makes in the first half compared to 27 attempts for 22 shots for King Valley.

To their credit the Blues turned it all around in the second half.

