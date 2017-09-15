Successful season all around for Red Devils



FOUR junior teams into the cup final, four others falling just short in the semi final, the revival of the senior ladies side into a contender and a record breaking goal scorer in the senior men’s side.

It has been a great year for Wangaratta City Football Club.

The under 11 boys, under 11 girls, under 12 boys and under 13 girls will all represent the Red Devils in the Albury Wodonga Football Association grand finals on Sunday.

“It is a fantastic achievement,” Wangaratta City FC president Dean Campagna said.

“We are very proud of what we are building.

“We want to be a family club first of all, that is our key focus, but we also want to have a winning culture and to be part of sustained success.”

