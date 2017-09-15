St John’s out of lockdown



ST JOHN’S Village in Wangaratta will reopen its doors to the public today after a month long lockdown due to an outbreak of the flu virus which killed eight residents and infected 123, including staff.

The retirement home’s management confirmed yesterday that under Department of Health guidelines it is able to reopen as it is eight days since the last person was diagnosed.

It has been a challenging time for residents, staff and families since the first resident was diagnosed with the flu on August 14.

The first two residents passed away from the virus two and three days later and another six died in the last week of August and early September.

Some 72 residents residing in the hostel section of St John’s Village contracted the flu and those who died were aged between 70 and 94.

St John’s chief executive officer Glen Phelps said residents have been eager to get out and reconnect with family and they expect quite a few visits from loved ones today.

