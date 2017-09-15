Police out in force



Categories:

Tags:

WANGARATTA Highway Patrol will be out in full force this weekend, keeping sports fans safe during the Ovens and King football and netball finals.

Sergeant Michael Connors of Wangaratta Highway Patrol has warned locals to adhere to the road rules and behave sensibly amid the excitement of the competition or risk an infringement notice by police.

“If you’re doing the wrong thing, don’t be surprised if you get stopped by police,” he said.

“In relation to people exceeding the speed limit, using mobile phones or failing to wear seatbelts, police will show no discretion and take no excuses.”

Sgt Connors said an increase in Highway Patrol staff members meant there would be more police on the roads detecting offenders and keeping everyone safe.

“If you’re going to be irresponsible and drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol, then you can expect to be caught,” he said.

“Our message is to go to these events and enjoy yourself but you’ve got to remember police are out there with a job to do.

“You don’t have to be drunk to be over the legal limit, and it’s possible for people to judge their own blood alcohol level by how they feel.

“If you’re planning on having a few drinks at the football or netball, have another plan and don’t drive.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...