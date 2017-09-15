Looking to expedite hearing on solar farm

Country-wide Energy and motel owners to meet at VCAT today



AN energy company has made moves to expedite a civil hearing over an objection to a 20-megawatt solar farm it wants to build at North Wangaratta.

Country-wide Energy (CWE) and complainant North Wangaratta Family Motel Inn will attend a special hearing at the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) today following an application by the power company to move the case forward.

Owner of the motel Jayson Nichols lodged an objection to VCAT against the establishment of the large scale solar farm that would stretch 15 hectares adjacent to the business.

Mr Nichols cited his concerns about excessive noise generated by the 70,000 solar panels, a negative impact to tourism, and a fire hazard.

The earliest hearing date for the case was in February but the six month wait has been projected to cost CWE $15 million in lost revenue.

CWE director Geoff Drucker said today’s hearing is to get an earlier hearing date through the process of elevating the project to a ‘major case status’.

