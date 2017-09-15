Focus pays off for Rhys



A MORE detailed and focused approach before competing saw local shooter Rhys McGauran take out the overall national junior championship for sporting clays in Wagga Wagga on August 26.

In one of the toughest shooting disciplines, Five-stand, 17-year-old Wangaratta Airport apprentice McGauran has found his niche and used his many years of training to take out the prestigious event at the national grounds of the Australian Clay Target Association.

Five-stand requires the shooter to be dynamic with their shot selection, have a quick reaction time and also be poised enough to identify which target they need to hit first and where each target is coming from.

Scores of 25 are added at each of the five stands.

Guided by his father, Sean, McGauran has been shooting in tournaments since age 12 and training on the family property on a personal trap system which they can manipulate to practice the different shots.

At the Wagga Wagga shoot, McGauran shot 81/100 and 83/100 to take out the national sporting clays championship as well as the overall sectional junior winner and was awarded the ACTA gold medal with an overall score of 164/200.

