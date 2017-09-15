Experience to win the day



THERE is plenty of respect coming out of the Glenrowan camp ahead of tomorrow’s big game, and more than a hint of camaraderie for the opposition.

Having helped lead Glenrowan from the brink of collapse to its current lofty perch as one of the greatest Ovens and King sides of all time, Nigel Robinson is impressed with what his counterpart, Harry Moran, has achieved in his two years as Benalla coach.

“I see a lot of what we went through and how quickly we were able to turn things around in what they have done,” Robinson said.

For full reports and coverage pick up a copy of today’s Chronicle.

