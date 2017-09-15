Blues looking to settle nerves early in decider



Categories:

Tags:

IN another enticing encounter between the two A grade grand finalists, it will come down to who settles first as to who will win.

That is the view of Greta co-coach Lindsey Tanner ahead of tomorrow’s Ovens and King grand final.

It will be a tight game, whatever the case, as the two top sides through the year again go head-to-head.

“It will be whoever can take advantage of the intercepts,” Tanner said.

“Both teams are very strong defensively and it will be about making sure we score off those errant passes and capitalising on the turnovers.

“The side that can settle under the pressure first will get the early lead and push for the win.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...