Uplifted to higher court

THE charges laid against a Wangaratta woman for allegedly setting homes alight in Burke Street have been uplifted to the County Court.

Lisa Hay, 33, appeared in custody at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Monday where the prosecution sought to uplift the two charges of criminal damage by fire.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Penny Lawler said Hay was remanded on September 1 and charged with criminal damage by fire after she allegedly set alight an elderly neighbour’s house on Burke Street.

Sen Const Lawler said Hay was facing additional arson charges for allegedly setting another Burke Street neighbour’s house on fire four times between April and July this year.

The court heard Hay has also been charged with making a threat to kill in an incident unrelated to the house fires.

Defence counsel Mario Vaccaro reminded the court Hay suffered from a disability and indicated he would make a bail application on September 20.

Magistrate Ian Watkins agreed to uplift the charges and ordered Hay to appear at Wangaratta County Court on December 14 for a committal mention.

