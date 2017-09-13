Pies into another decider



WANGARATTA’S under 16s punched a ticket to a second straight Ovens and Murray grand final with a narrow four-goal win over North Albury on Saturday.

The minor premiers were put to work by the second-placed finishers in a game both teams desperately wanted to win.

The last time these two sides played North Albury handed the Magpies their first loss of the season on the back of a 46-34 win.

Wangaratta coach Lou Byrne said during the week that her side needed to fight hard to overcome the surging Hoppers team.

Early on in the match the Hoppers had the jump on their Magpie rivals bursting out to a quick two-goal lead at quarter time, as they settled their nerves first but the Magpies flew back to the lead in the second term.

“It was a very tight defensive game,” Byrne said.

