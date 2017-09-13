Murray’s gift of the gab makes him the best in Victoria



IT was third time lucky for Wangaratta’s Murray Bennett, winner of the 2017 ALPA Victorian Young Auctioneers Competition.

The Landmark Wangaratta employee said it was his third attempt at winning the annual state competition, and attributed his success to more than four years of industry experience.

“I had a bit more experience up my sleeve this year,” Mr Bennett told the Wangaratta Chronicle.

“I was nervous, but I probably portrayed more confidence this time round.”

The annual competition, held at the Victorian Livestock Exchange in Pakenham, requires contestants to stand at the rostrum and sell locally sourced, commercial cattle that had been professionally judged prior to the competition.

Three judges determined the winning auctioneer based on industry experience, clarity, diction, manner, presentation and the ability to determine the value of stock.

