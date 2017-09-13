HEALTH BOOM



WANGARATTA’S public hospital has applied for another $7 million to roll out stage two of a $22 million redevelopment.

The second stage will include refurbishment and re-establishment of maternity and medical wards to enable more beds.

Stage one, which attracted $15.2 million from the State Government in April, will be rolled out first with the hiring of professional consultants as required by the Department of Health.

This part of the process is expected to take 12 months before they’re ready to begin physical construction.

The professional consultants will be paid about 12.5 per cent of the project cost or a $1.9 million slice.

Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) director of redevelopment David Ford said they are about to go out to tender for the positions.

A project manager will be contracted to oversee the design and construction of the project.

