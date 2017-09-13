Fame for MacAllister



Categories:

Tags:

THE Wangaratta Turf Club will induct Peter MacAllister into its Hall of Fame this Saturday night.

Mr MacAllister is being recognised for his contribution to not only the Wangaratta racing scene, but also the broader racing industry over many decades of involvement.

The long-time Wangaratta Turf Club manager and racing lifer will become the second inductee into the Wangaratta Turf Club Hall of Fame, joining Hal Hoysted.

Club chairman Bill Carlile said Mr MacAllister had contributed more than most to racing in Wangaratta.

“It will be fantastic to recognise Peter MacAllister as our second inductee into the club’s Hall of Fame,” he said.

“Peter is a very worthy candidate, and the committee believe it is due recognition for his ongoing involvement as a life member of the club.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...