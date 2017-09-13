Clinical Blues grab opportunity



A CLINICAL performance from Greta’s B grade allowed the Blues to overcome a powerful Tarrawingee side and win through to a second straight grand final.

The Blues started behind the eight ball with the Bulldogs taking an early one-goal lead, 6-5 at the first break.

The slow start gave way to a big second term as Greta got its nose in front by outscoring Tarrawingee 12-7 and taking a four-goal lead into halftime.

The halftime margin remained the same at three quarter time as free-flowing, high-scoring netball took place adding to the spectacle of the match with a 13-all third term set up a thrilling final quarter.

The Blues were not about to let the opportunity to play in a grand final fall away and lifted accordingly to slam on 13 goals to eight and run out nine goal winners, 43-34.

Jodi O’Keeffe was named best on court for the Blues, limiting Tarrawingee sharpshooter Sarah Bond to 10 goals, while Elissa White (23 goals) and Lindsey Tanner (19 goals) finished off the hard work of their defenders and midcourters.

