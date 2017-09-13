Blues, Tigers and Giants reign supreme in WDJFL



COLLEGE’S under 14 side saved its best for last in one of the most dominant seasons the Wangaratta and District Junior Football League has witnessed.

While the Blues didn’t experience the perfect season – their one blemish was a 37-point loss to Mansfield Eagles in round seven – they proved their superiority over the competition in every other way possible.

They avenged that sole defeat on the big stage at the Norm Minns Oval on Saturday, crushing the Eagles by 62 points in the grand final.

It was a massive turnaround from the two home and away season stoushes with Mansfield.

Back in round seven College had been unprepared for the defensive pressure the Eagles were able to apply.

The Blues had won their first five matches by an incredible average of 169 points, yet found their game plan completely stifled when they travelled to Mansfield, kicking only one goal up to three quarter time and just three goals for the game.

