Have you seen these men?

WANGARATTA Police need help identifying two males who may be able to provide assistance about an incident involving a theft from a motor vehicle and unauthorised use of a credit card.

Sometime between 11am on August 20 and 7am on August 21, a wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked outside an address in Joyce Way, Wangaratta.

The unknown offenders have taken two credit cards and used them to make multiple purchases at various stores around Wangaratta, including Coles, APCO, Celebrations and Big W.

The unknown offenders have made approximately $500 in purchases from the victim’s credit card.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Senior Constable Michael Ibbott of Wangaratta Police on 5723 0888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

