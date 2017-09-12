Celebrate your footy love



IT’S footy finals time, and fans are wearing their passion on their sleeves – and anywhere else club colours can be displayed.

To celebrate, the Wangaratta Chronicle has a very special book pack to give away – and all you need to do is tell us about your footy love.

Thanks to author and self-proclaimed St Kilda ‘tragic’ Yvette Wroby, the pack includes copies of Siren’s Call, Yvette’s memoir detailing the year she spent travelling around Australia and asking people why they support their teams, and The Women’s Footy Almanac 2017, of which she is an editor alongside Stephanie Connell and John Harms.

For the chance to win these two books, simply tell us your footy origin story.

Just how did you come to barrack for your football team, be it local or national; what has helped maintain your passion; and what traits or events best illustrate that love?

Comment on this post, with photos attached if possible, and the winner will be announced on the Wangaratta Chronicle Facebook page.

